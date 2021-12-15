Former Italian star threw flowers at Alexis Sánchez’s performance: “He is the strongest in Serie A”

The Chilean player commanded the victory of his team with a great goal

Getting a compliment from a colleague is always a good thing. However, what Alexis Sánchez has received is something better than that, as he received it from one of the greats. The Chilean player who makes life at Inter Milan in Serie A received praise from Antonio Cassano, a former player for major European teams.

The now Bobo TV commentator, who defended the AC Milan and Real Madrid shirt throughout his career, spoke with his teammate after Alexis’ goal in the last match played in the Italian tournament, where Inter thrashed a poor Cagliari.

“Have you seen Inter’s number 7? He showed how football is played. When he was on the pitch he always did well”, expressed the former Italian player.

However, this is not all that Cassano said during the engagement regarding the Chilean attacker, as he emphasized the idea that the former Barcelona player should be in the starting eleven of the neroazzurro.

“I can’t think that Sánchez is a substitute, if you put Dzeko-Sánchez or Dzeko-Lautaro it doesn’t change anything. He is the strongest striker in Serie A, absolutely because of his quality. Questioning Sánchez is crazy.” the Italian concluded.