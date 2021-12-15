Free! Movistar gives you an unlimited line if you have a mobile or Fusion

In the case of infinite additional lines , the price remains at 22.50 euros per month But we also have a very interesting promotion to hire if we already have a mobile line contracted with the operator, or if we are Fusion customers instead.

This weekend we learned that the additional lines of Movistar will cost 1 euro more from February 18, 2022 . Thus, the prices in the additional lines are as follows:

For this Christmas, if we have a mobile line of contract within any modality of Fusion or Movistar Conecta Max, or a mobile line with the rates Infinite Contract, Contract 20 Plus, Contract XL, Rate # 8, Rate # 15 or Rate # 25, we can access this promotion that leaves us an additional infinite line totally free for 6 months.

As we can see, of the rates that Movistar currently offers, it is necessary to have one that gives 30 GB or more. With this, we can have a line with an XL Contract for 18.95 euros per month for 6 months, and the additional infinite line for free, costing us both 18.95 euros per month during this period.

Promotion valid until January 9, 2022

The promotion for customers of Fusion or Connect Max It is only valid for those who live in one of the 696 municipalities in the free zone (competitive), which includes 70% of the population. In the case of living in a non-competitive one, and wanting to access the promotion, the only way to do it is through a mobile line.

The promotion will be available until January 9, 2022, and is valid only for new registrations or portability. The rate offers unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles, unlimited SMS, VoWiFi and VoLTE calls, with connectivity at the maximum speed offered by the operator, including 5G connectivity. Regarding roaming, the rate offers 50 GB to navigate while roaming in EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The line is compatible with the Shared Data function, although it will only contribute 25 GB to the total of the common bag. Exceeded those gigs, it will navigate at a reduced speed. It does not have any type of permanence, so we can enjoy the six months for free, and then change or keep it, since few data rates can be found unlimited at present for 22.50 euros per month.