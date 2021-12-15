Free PC Software: The Definitive List (Vol. 2)

We live in the age of smartphones and mobile apps. But not everything can – and should not – be done from the phone screen. Some tasks require the use of a PC, and at times like this it is when our brain sends us a clear message “But wasn’t there a program for Windows that did the same thing and also for free?” Probably, dear friend, probably.

Here we collect some of the best free programs for Windows and other desktop systems, with utilities that allow us, among other things, to destroy a file irretrievably, block access to folders on the hard drive, edit videos professionally, and even adding “skins” to give a personalized touch to the appearance of our computer.

15 Free PC Programs You Should Try

Defraggler: If you are looking for a program to defragment your PC’s hard drive that is super easy to use, take a look at Defraggler. It supports NTFS and FAT32 systems, and beware, because it is also compatible with SSD drives. | Download from its official website

Eraser: “Eraser” is the complete opposite of a file recovery tool. If you want to delete a file permanently and permanently, that cannot be recovered in any way, this is the application you have to use. | Download from its official website

Adobe Photoshop Express: Completely free version of the popular Adobe image editor. It contains a lot of basic functions to cut, resize, rotate, make color corrections with filters, etc. A good utility for personal use with which to improve our photographs. | Download from the Microsoft Store

Caliber: Open source software to organize your e-books. If you are a regular reader of ebooks, surely you already know Caliber. It allows converting books to different formats, synchronization between devices and more. It is also compatible with non-Amazon brand readers, such as Kobo devices. | Download from its official website

Rainmeter: Wonderful open-source tool with which we can create “skins” for our PC. This customization software allows us to change the appearance of Windows, modifying icons, adding “widgets” that show us personalized information about the PC, miniature applications, etc. | Download from its official website

FxSound: Software aimed at improving the sound of your PC, both by amplifying the volume and bass and improving the quality of the audio. It has two versions, one free and one paid with quite interesting extra functions. | Download from its official website

Free Folder Protector: As its name suggests, this is a free utility that allows us to block access to folders and files on our PC by protecting them with a password. | Download from its official website

ShareX: Free tool to take screenshots, but with a lot of advanced options. It allows you to make automatic captures, capture only a part of the screen, the active window or even capture text in OCR. After taking the captures we will find that it also has a small image editor and the possibility of sharing files. | Download from its official website

DaVinci Resolve 17: A very powerful video editor with a multitude of tools for professionals, especially interesting for video post-production. There is also a Pro version that costs 300 euros called “Resolve Studio”, although many people use the free version because it is very complete. | Download from its official website

GnuCash: Financial accounting software for individuals and small businesses. It works with the free GNU GPL license and is available for Windows, Linux and macOS, among other systems. | Download from its official website

SPAMfighter: This program works as an ideal complement to block spam mail in Outlook, Outlook Express, Windows Mail, Live Mail or Thunderbird. The good thing is that it is also 100% free for personal use. | Download from its official website

F.lux: Do you remember the mobile apps that change to blue light when it gets dark so that the screen does not damage our eyes? This is a similar utility, but for Windows. F.lux adapts the colors of the screen to be warmer at dusk and at night. We can tell the application the type of light we have and how the room is lit, so that it modifies the PC screen accordingly. | Download from its official website

Preme: Application that allows us to switch between Windows windows quickly, as well as assign mouse shortcuts to be able to close or minimize a window with a single click, among other things. Basically a tool to speed up browsing in Windows. | Download from its official website

Dropbox: This tool was one of the first to stand out during the “boom” of cloud apps. To this day, it still offers a free 2GB cloud storage service to keep our personal files safe. | Download from its official website

Storage sensor: A utility that comes pre-installed in Windows 10 and Windows 100, and allows us to automatically delete all those excess files that accumulate on the PC’s hard drive, such as temporary files, duplicates in the cloud, etc. | Storage sensor in Windows

If you have been wanting more you can consult the first part of this compilation volume of free software for PC at THIS POST.