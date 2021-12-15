From the Bank of England they warn that the price of cryptocurrencies may “fall to zero”

A deputy governor of the British entity urges the design of rules to regulate digital currencies, since they could represent significant risks for the financial system.

Fast-growing crypto assets could pose a danger to the current financial system, one of the Bank of England’s deputy governors, Jon Cunliffe, has warned.

According to the official, so far only a small part of British households – around 0.1% – has invested in assets like bitcoin, with an individual average of 300 pounds sterling (about $ 397). However, this type of investment is becoming increasingly commonCunliffe told the BBC.

In case the value of the cryptocurrencies drop drasticallyThis could have a ripple effect, so the Bank of England must be prepared to counter those risks, he added. “Its price can vary considerably and, theoretically or practically, could drop to zero“, maintains the lieutenant governor.

The growth of the crypto market

The crypto market has more than doubled so far in 2021, reaching plus 2 trillion dollars Today, when in January 2017 its value was only 18,543 million dollars. In this context, bitcoin is the cryptocurrency that has appreciated the most, with a market capitalization of more than 911,000 million dollars, reaching this Wednesday trading at around 48,200 dollars per unit.

The second fastest growing cryptocurrency is Ethereum, with a market capitalization of more than $ 459.3 billion and a listing of approximately $ 3,800 per unit. During the year, these assets have experienced great variations in its value, especially bitcoin, which last November 10 reached its all-time high of more than $ 69,000, and then suffered a drop.

“I think the point where you worry is when [las criptodivisas] I know integrate into the financial systemwhen a big price correction could affect other markets and hurt established players in the financial market, “commented Jon Cunliffe.” It is not there yet, but it takes time to design rules and regulations“, he clarified.

In this regard, he defended that the competent authorities should already get to work on measures to regulate cryptocurrencies in order to contain possible risks.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!