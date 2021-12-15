Galilea Montijo dazzles with elegance in leatherette trousers and gray faded jacket

The host of the morning program Hoy, is one of the most coveted faces on television, since she has not only stood out for her talent, but also for her beauty. This time he elegantly dazzled with a trousers made of leatherette and washed jacket that highlighted its attributes.

Galilea Montijo is one of the faces most coveted of television, which has cultivated over many years a very long trajectory. We can see her daily in the morning program Hoy, where she stands out with talent and beauty, an attribute that she boasts in beautiful outfits.

On this occasion, she dazzled with elegance in gray leatherette trousers with a snake print, which featured openings in the cuffs. anklesThis garment highlighted her marked legs, in addition to combining it with a faded gray jacket, a fairly modern outfit.

To these two pieces he added some blue platforms that were left to the perfection. Her hair was worn loose and wavy with a slight pin on the left side. The accessories could not be missing, so she added a silver necklace and different rings.

Her followers did not hesitate to comment on how beautiful she looked with this outfit, so this section was filled with many compliments, hearts and roses. She always surprises us with beautiful outfits that go out of the conventional, there is no doubt that she has good taste in dressing.

Galilea Montijo has recently been involved in many scandals, first as a result of his friendship with the driver Inés Gómez Mont and then her alleged ties to drug trafficking that so far she has continued to deny.

Today she was very affected during the transmission of the morning program where she works as a host, although this time it was not about her personal problems, but rather expressed some emotional words for the death of Vicente Fernandez.

And it is that just like her, many more members of the show have expressed condolences for her family, since it was the last exponent of ranchera music that remained. On the other issue regarding his legal problems, nothing has been said.

For now we will continue to look out for new outfits that the driver shares through her accounts in social networks, with which he gives us ideas to dress on special days, as well as casually, we expect surprises for these dates.