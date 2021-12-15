Getting organized with Google Calendar will be much easier thanks to its latest function

The Google Calendar mobile app includes a new button at the top right that will allow you to switch accounts and know for sure which one you are using at any time.

Google has a complete ecosystem of applications focused on productivity, but, without a doubt, one of the most popular apps in this section is the Google calendar, which after recently receiving a feature that allows you to add events from its widget, has now just been updated with a new function that will make it much easier for you to organize.

You can now change your account in Google Calendar quickly and easily

Google has published an entry on its Workspace Updates blog in which it announces that it has added a new button at the top right of the Google Calendar mobile application that will allow you to easily switch between your Google accounts and know for sure which one you are using at any given moment.

This new icon of the Google Calendar app will be represented with the profile image of the account you currently have active and by pressing it you will be able to move between all your accounts, as it happens in many other Google applications.

This new function will also allow you know with which account you are creating an event in Google Calendar both on Android and iOS.

The inclusion of this new function does not modify the current ones, since, for example, you will be able to follow viewing the events of all accounts that you have signed in to or added to Google Calendar and the account you are active in will always appear at the top of the left menu, which is displayed by clicking on the icon with the three horizontal stripes.

This new feature of Google Calendar will be available over the next few weeks for all Workspace accounts, both personal and paid, and also for accounts G Suite Basic and G Suite Business.

