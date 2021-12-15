Give up Mexico? He got tired of Tata and surprisingly acquired another nationality

The Mexican player who acquires another nationality

December 14, 2021 · 03:00 am

The Mexican footballer Diego lainez It surprises with a decision that generates controversy and that perhaps explains why it disappeared overnight from the concentration of the Mexican national team and from the calls for Gerardo Martino.

According to the report by Fernando Cevallos, the Mexican gambled for acquiring Spanish nationality, which will allow him to stay in Betis as a Spaniard and if there is another transfer, play as a community footballer and not as a foreigner.

But the issue raises doubts, because Lainez disappeared from the Tri, all due to the decision of Gerardo Martino, who decided to exclude him, although he has shown conditions and above all, the selection was a platform to show himself.

Is it possible that Lainez can give up El Tri to play for Spain?

According to the report of the new regulation of naturalized, a soccer player can change of selection under some arguments. The only one that Lainez could apply to is not being called up to the Mexican national team for three years. Thus, the footballer could change of scene.