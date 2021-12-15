Golden Globes 2022: Full List of Nominees

This Monday, December 13, the famous rapper Snoop dogg was in charge of announcing the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. The award ceremony that honors the best in film and television will take place in early 2022.
The movies “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” they led the film nominations with a total of seven nominations for each. As for the television industry, the series “Succession” HBO earned a total of five nominees, followed by productions such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” They got four nominations each.
The award ceremony of the Golden Globes 2022 It will be held on January 9, 2022. However, the event organizers have not announced the television network that will be broadcasting the gala.
See the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022
MOVIE THEATER
Best Drama Movie
Belfast (Focus Features)
Coda (Apple TV +)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Best Actress, Drama
Jessica chastain
Olivia colman
Nicole Kidman
Lady Gaga
Kristen Stewart
Best Drama Actor
Mahershala Ali
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick, Boom
West side story
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Movie
Marion cotillard
Alana Hiam
Jennifer Lawrence
Emma Stone
Rachel zegler
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio
Peter dinklage
Andrew Garfield
Cooper hoffman
Anthony Ramos
Best Animated Feature Film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My son ahmad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Foreign Film
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
It was the hand of God
A hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Catrina balfe
Ariana duBose
Kirsten dundst
Aunjanue Ellis
Ruth Negga
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben affleck
Jamie Dornan
Cirian hines
Troy katsur
Kodi Smit-Mcfee
Best Film Director
Kenneth branagh
Jane campion
Maggie gyllenhaal
Steven spielberg
Dennis Villeneuve
Best screenplay
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Jane campion
Adam McKay
Aaron Sorkin
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre desplat
Jermaine franco
Jonny greenwood
Alberto Iglesies
Hans zimmer
Best Original Song
‘Be alive’ – King Richard
‘Two little caterpillars’ – Charm
‘Down to joy’ – Belfast
‘Here I am (singing my way home)’ – Respect
‘No time to die’ – No time to die
TV
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actress, Drama
Uzo Aduba
Jennifer Anistion
Christine Baranski
Elisabeth moss
Mj Rodriguez
Best Drama Actor
Brian cox
Lee Jung-jae
Billy porter
Jeremy strong
Omar sy
Best Musical or Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Hanna einbender
Elle fanning
Issa rae
Traci ellis ross
Jean Smart
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson
Nicolas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason sudeikis
Best Limited Series
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Jessica chastain
Cynthia erivo
Elizabeth olsen
Margaret qualley
Kate winslet
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Paul bettany
Oscar Isaac
Michael keaton
Dopesick
Ewan McGregor
Tahar rahim
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge
Kaitlyn dever
Andi MacDowell
Sarah snook
Hannah weddingham
Best Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup
Kieren culkin
Mark Duplass
Brent goldestein
Oh Young-Su