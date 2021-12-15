Golden Globes 2022: Full List of Nominees

Meet the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022.

This Monday, December 13, the famous rapper Snoop dogg was in charge of announcing the nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes. The award ceremony that honors the best in film and television will take place in early 2022.

The movies “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” they led the film nominations with a total of seven nominations for each. As for the television industry, the series “Succession” HBO earned a total of five nominees, followed by productions such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” They got four nominations each.

The award ceremony of the Golden Globes 2022 It will be held on January 9, 2022. However, the event organizers have not announced the television network that will be broadcasting the gala.

See the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

MOVIE THEATER

Best Drama Movie

Belfast (Focus Features)
Coda (Apple TV +)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica chastain
Olivia colman
Nicole Kidman
Lady Gaga
Kristen Stewart

Best Drama Actor

Mahershala Ali
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Will Smith
Denzel Washington

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick, Boom
West side story

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Movie

Marion cotillard
Alana Hiam
Jennifer Lawrence
Emma Stone
Rachel zegler

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio
Peter dinklage
Andrew Garfield
Cooper hoffman
Anthony Ramos

Best Animated Feature Film

Charm
Flee
Luca
My son ahmad
Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Film

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
It was the hand of God
A hero
Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Catrina balfe
Ariana duBose
Kirsten dundst
Aunjanue Ellis
Ruth Negga

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben affleck
Jamie Dornan
Cirian hines
Troy katsur
Kodi Smit-Mcfee

Best Film Director

Kenneth branagh
Jane campion
Maggie gyllenhaal
Steven spielberg
Dennis Villeneuve

Best screenplay

Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Jane campion
Adam McKay
Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre desplat
Jermaine franco
Jonny greenwood
Alberto Iglesies
Hans zimmer

Best Original Song

‘Be alive’ – King Richard
‘Two little caterpillars’ – Charm
‘Down to joy’ – Belfast
‘Here I am (singing my way home)’ – Respect
‘No time to die’ – No time to die

TV

Best Drama Series

Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Best Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba
Jennifer Anistion
Christine Baranski
Elisabeth moss
Mj Rodriguez

Best Drama Actor

Brian cox
Lee Jung-jae
Billy porter
Jeremy strong
Omar sy

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Hanna einbender
Elle fanning
Issa rae
Traci ellis ross
Jean Smart

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson
Nicolas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason sudeikis

Best Limited Series

Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica chastain
Cynthia erivo
Elizabeth olsen
Margaret qualley
Kate winslet

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Paul bettany
Oscar Isaac
Michael keaton
Dopesick
Ewan McGregor
Tahar rahim

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge
Kaitlyn dever
Andi MacDowell
Sarah snook
Hannah weddingham

Best Supporting Actor

Billy Crudup
Kieren culkin
Mark Duplass
Brent goldestein
Oh Young-Su

