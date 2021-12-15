Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks on Stephen Curry’s record night | NBA.com Argentina

Golden State Warriors have not lost at New York Knicks Stadium since February 2013 and the game this Tuesday could not be the exception, just with a So special night for Stephen Curry.

Those from California won by 105-96 the game in which Steph scored five triples to overcome (already in the first quarter with two hits) the all-time record for triples owned by Ray Allen.

A league of his own. 2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made pic.twitter.com/aHyfbXHO5o – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Curry, in addition to making history, was Golden State’s leading scorer with 22 points (8-19 in field goals) and with Jordan Poole (19 points and 9 rebounds with 13-13 in free throws), Draymond Green (8 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks), Andrew Wiggins (18 points ) Y the party’s x factor, Nemanja Bjelica (14 points in 17 minutes), led his own to eighth straight away win against New York and the second win this week after beating the Pacers in Indiana the night before.

Golden State, the team of the Mexican representative Juan Toscano-Anderson (2 points, 2 assists and a rebound in 13 minutes) he did not show off, but he was a hard worker in defense and not as inconsistent as New York in attacking and thus was able to resolve the game without major problems in the fourth quarter. This way it stays like leader of the Western Conference thanks to his 23-5 record.

New York as it is in a difficult moment: in this game did not feature RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin or Quentin Grimes for the health and safety protocol and although other young people from the bank gave their points (12 from Immanuel Quickley, 9 from Kevin Knox, 8 from Miles McBride) and Julius Randle improved his level in the second half (finished with 31 points with 5-8 on triples) Tom Thibodeau’s team finished with a poor 36% accuracy in attack and for the third game in a row they failed to score even 100 points. New York has lost seven of its last eight games and is twelfth in the East with a 12-16 record.

The Warriors will play again on Friday, visiting the Boston Celtics, while the Knicks will have their chance on Thursday to end the losing streak by visiting the Toronto Raptors.

Team 1 C 2 C 3C 4C Total New York Knicks 24 24 16 32 96 Golden state warriors 24 23 24 3. 4 105

First quarter:

Curry’s first triple has already fallen! The one with number 30 raised the ball to the right, placed himself in the axis of the court and from the dribble took a perfect shot for Golden State’s 5-2 and to reach 2,973 3-pointers in the NBA.

There is a new record! There are 2,974 the triples that Curry adds in the NBA with the one he just made after four and a half minutes of the game, the 12-9 in favor of Golden State. Everything stopped for a few moments for Curry to celebrate as Madison Square Garden gave him a standing ovation and he greeted his teammates, Ray Allen and his family.

Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. # NBA75 History tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/RAIRN0vpa0 – NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

The story is over and now everything is focused on the game: Curry rests and the Knicks take advantage of a little by taking a 19-15 lead from Randle and Rose, but Golden State’s second unit appeared to compete and a triple from Nemanja Bjelica tied the game at 24 before the end of the first quarter. Andre Iguodala returned to the Warriors and rookie Jonathan Kuminga took a leading role in the starting rotation, who has already added two points and two rebounds.

Second bedroom:

Youngsters little used by New York this season take to the court to compensate for the losses of others like Barrett and Toppin and they work: triples from Miles McBride and Kevin Knox and 33-28 for New Yorkers after two and a half minutes of action in the second bedroom.

We are not in a game that stands out for the production of offenses, but in it the rookie McBride stands out, who has already scored another triple and keeps Knicks afloat, beating the Warriors 44-38 at 4:55 left. of the first part and despite the fact that Curry has already added 11 goals in this historic meeting for him.

Ju fades, fires, and fills it up. pic.twitter.com/f5FgCblq0N – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 15, 2021

The Knicks’ lead reached eight points but Green and Looney’s appearances below the basket to finish off the score level again. Steph had two free throws to equalize but missed one, leading New York 48-47 at halftime.

The two teams are even in each category as the game has also been very close from the first minute. Even the top scorer in each team has the same number of points: 12 for Curry and 12 for another former MVP like Derrick Rose. New York capitalized on its second unit, which gave it 18 points between Knox, McBride and Quickley, more than the six substitutes already used Steve Kerr. The 0-6 in 3-pointers between Wiggins and Poole is something Golden State can hope to correct upon returning from the locker room.

Third quarter:

Golden State up front for the first time (54-51) since 12-10 with Curry’s record triple. The visitors reaped a 7-3 run in the first five minutes of a game that does not change their dynamics in the first half, but in which Jordan Poole begins to gain a little more prominence and this serves the Warriors. New York is already with a 33.3% accuracy in field goals and continues to decline: 4-12 for Randle, 2-11 for Burks and 1-5 for Fournier among others. New Yorkers have a terrible time scoring in the painted area tonight. 6:34 left to reach the end of this period.

Randle is fired up: two straight triples for him and then a double from just outside the restricted zone for the Knicks’ 59-56. The home lead was short-lived: Wiggins tied with a 3-pointer on the next possession and a minute later hit the 60-59 free throw for Golden State. There are three and a half minutes left in the third period, are the two teams raising the bar? Note that Randle has already gotten into trouble with his four personal fouls.

Ju starting to percolate. 12 third quarter points and counting. pic.twitter.com/vkvKc06Yq9 – NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 15, 2021

With more free throws by Poole (already 11-11 from the line for one of the best in the league in free throws) and with Curry’s fourth triple in the game, the Warriors escape for the first time: they are up 71-64 at the end of the third quarter. Golden State does not perform quite well in attack, but it does not cause distractions in defense and it resists that way.

Last room:

The one who is doing a good game is Nemanja Bjelica, already with two more triples in his account to reach 12 points tonight at MSG and put the Warriors up 79-70. The Knicks have less than 10 minutes to go for the comeback.

Curry just went to sit down for his last break and New York took the opportunity to put some pressure with a triple by Derrick Rose: 85-80 partial with six minutes left.

The Knicks have more triples than doubles in the game and it is not that they have scored that much from the outside, they just add 15 with the last successful pitch by Randle. Their problem is all that they failed within. Golden State has achieved a little more and also adds from the outside: triples by Green and Lee gave them peace of mind before Curry, with his fifth triple of the game, made it 97-85 with 2:40 to finish the game.

Nothing seems to stop Randle, already 11 points in the last two minutes of action, but it does seem that no matter how hard he does now, New York will not be able to move this forward. 100-91 for Warriors with 1:10 to go and Jordan Poole going for two free throws.

