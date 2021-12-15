Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden is recognized as one of the most important arenas in basketball history and this Tuesday could add a new milestone, as Stephen Curry will seek to set a new record for three-point shots scored in the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors’ star point guard is just one triple away from tying Ray Allen and if he gets two against the New York Knicks, he would remain the absolute leader in this category, revalidating his status as the best shooter in history. The game can be seen via streaming through the NBA League Pass.
Day: Tuesday, December 14.
Hour: 7:30 pm (Eastern Time of the United States).
Place: Madison Square Garden, New York.
TV / Live Stream: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Arena and NBA League Pass.
Team record: Warriors 22-5 / Knicks 12-15.
The Warriors continue to add victories despite the decline in their offensive performance in recent games, as was the case against the Pacers, scoring a poor 26% behind the three-point line, despite being one of their specialties.
On the side of the Knicks, they will have to face this meeting without two of their rotation bases, since both Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett are ruled out due to the NBA’s sanitary protocols against COVID-19.
Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.
New York Knicks: Alec Burks, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, and Nerlens Noel.