Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden is recognized as one of the most important arenas in basketball history and this Tuesday could add a new milestone, as Stephen Curry will seek to set a new record for three-point shots scored in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors’ star point guard is just one triple away from tying Ray Allen and if he gets two against the New York Knicks, he would remain the absolute leader in this category, revalidating his status as the best shooter in history. The game can be seen via streaming through the NBA League Pass.

Day: Tuesday, December 14.

Hour: 7:30 pm (Eastern Time of the United States).

