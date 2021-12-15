Great sensations of Dani Alves in his re-release with Barça

An unforgettable night for Dani Alves. Despite the fact that it was not a round night for FC Barcelona, ​​as it again received a hard blow at the hands of Boca Juniors of Argentina in the definition by penalties (2-4) of the Maradona Cup after having drawn (1-1) in the 90 minutes. However, for the Brazilian it was magical, because He wore the Barça shirt again in his re-release with Barça.

Alves left great sensations on Tuesday at King Saud University Stadium. Xavi Hernández gave him prominence by aligning him in the starting eleven. The Brazilian winger showed his momentum from start to finish, when he defined superbly from twelve steps to score the first goal for Barcelona in the penalty shoot-out.

He defended each ball with the rigor of an international competition. Dani showed what he has repeated so much since his return to the Barça team, that ‘age is just a number’. The player with the most titles won in world football exhibited great defensive play and, when he had to respond on offense, he did.

Invite hope

Thus, the arrival of Dani Alves to Xavi’s staff now prints a significant dose of hope more than ever. The right back now remains without an owner to defend him as he needs. Sergiño Dest does not stop leaving his position in question, so the Brazilian would bring confidence to the band.

Under the current circumstances, where the team has suffered from serious defensive inattentions, Dani Alves arrives to provide his extensive experience and hierarchy, something that he showed against Boca Juniors. In the company of talented homegrown players, the Brazilian’s figure emerged as the most outstanding of the team.