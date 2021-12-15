Guatemalan man who died in an accident in Chiapas had paid more than Q30 thousand to a coyote and his wife travels to recognize the body – Prensa Libre

Photographs and videos of the crashed car and the affected migrants circulated on social media, showing the magnitude of the tragedy.

On December 9, a van carrying migrants crashed in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico, and left more than 50 migrants dead, including several Guatemalans.

This Tuesday, December 14, the Ministry of Relations of Guatemala reported that they are in the process of identifying the victims.

He indicated that the consular delegation in Tuxtla Gutiérrez receives support from other consuls who are available for the task of identifying people.

But while the identification process continues, the families of the migrant victims of the accident have lived days of anguish to know the whereabouts of their relatives, since there are also dozens of injured.

One of the stories is that of the migrant Daniel Arnulfo Pérez, who left his home in El Tejar, Chimaltenango, on Tuesday, December 7 at 2 in the morning.

Target is truncated

The objective of this Guatemalan, like the rest of the group, was to get to the United States, get a job and send money to his family to pay off a debt and recover a house that had been mortgaged.

Maribel Pérez, sister of the migrant, indicated that they paid Q32 thousand for their relative to be taken illegally to the United States.

He recalled that it was on Thursday, December 9, when they had the last communication with the now deceased.

He added that his relative left home with enthusiasm and told his children that the goal was to get them forward, “because in this country they did not give him what he was looking for, that it was a job to give his children a better life.”

The migrant’s wife is in Mexico uncertain about when she will be able to bring the victim’s remains.

“Unfortunately our government tells us that it is going to help us, but so far it has not come forward, it has not said anything, it has not collaborated in anything,” he said.

He said that due to poverty, people leave Guatemala to seek a better future.

He recalled that his brother was a good father and the eldest daughter has been the most affected of the children, because he already understands what happened.

In the last communication they had, he told them that the trip in the trailer would be 13 hours. He said that they met the person who contacted his brother to take him to the United States online and they loaned the money they were asking for.

Wife travels to Mexico

The victim’s wife traveled earlier this week to Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, where she recognized the body. So far, it does not have any information on when the body could be repatriated to honor and provide burial.

They fear retaliation

Family members fear reprisals from the so-called coyotes, as the authorities are currently looking for those responsible for the illegal transfer of the migrants.

So far, there are 55 fatalities and more than 90 injured, mostly Guatemalan and Central American migrants.

On December 10, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, commander of the Mexican National Guard, reported at a press conference that the trailer carrying 160 Central American migrants did not go through any checkpoint and the pilot fled after the accident.

Read also: “We do not know if they are alive or dead”: the dramatic story of Guatemalans who traveled to Chiapas due to lack of information from the Minex

Rodríguez Bucio indicated that according to the testimonies of the migrants themselves, they had entered the border between Mexico and Guatemala days before, mainly through La Mesilla.

They then concentrated in the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas in several houses, in which they were housed by human traffickers.

Then they were put into the boxes of the trailer and at 2:00 p.m. more or less they began to move and the vehicle did not go through any of the checkpoints that are available for the rescue of migrants.