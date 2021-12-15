Haiti: at least 50 dead after the explosion of a truck carrying gasoline

Drafting

BBC News World

7 hours

Image source, Reuters Caption, A witness described the explosion site as hell.

At least 50 people were killed after a truck carrying gasoline exploded late Monday in northern Haiti, authorities said.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and that the victims were trying to collect the spilled fuel when it ignited.

Nearby hospitals have been overwhelmed by those injured in the blast..

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the entire nation was grieving after the accident and declared three days of mourning.

“I learned, with desolation and emotion, the sad news of the explosion,” he wrote on Twitter.

The images published on social networks show an intense fire. One witness described the blast site as “hell.”

Local doctors told the AFP news agency they feared the death toll would rise.

“We don’t have the capacity to treat that number of seriously injured people,” said a nurse at Justinien University Hospital. “I’m afraid we won’t be able to save everyone.”

Image source, Reuters Caption, Several neighboring houses were burned.

The government announced the deployment of field hospitals in area to help those affected.

“We need human resources and also material resources, specifically, serum, gauze, and anything that can be used for serious burns,” Mayor Pierre Yvrose told Reuters.

Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor, who visited the blast site, told reporters that the victims he saw were so severely burned that it was impossible to identify them.

He added that some 20 houses in the area had also been burned by the blast.

The tragedy occurs when Haiti experiences a severe fuel shortage, the distribution of which throughout the country is under the control of powerful gangs.

Haiti is also experiencing a deep economic and political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this year.