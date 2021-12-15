Haiti: at least 50 dead after the explosion of a truck carrying gasoline

People observe the crash site in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, December 14, 2021

A witness described the explosion site as hell.

At least 50 people were killed after a truck carrying gasoline exploded late Monday in northern Haiti, authorities said.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and that the victims were trying to collect the spilled fuel when it ignited.

Nearby hospitals have been overwhelmed by those injured in the blast..

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the entire nation was grieving after the accident and declared three days of mourning.

