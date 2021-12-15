Harnaaz Sandhu and her photo without makeup that has caused controversy in the world. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The beauty of the new Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, was in evidence like never before, when a photo without makeup was released, which has caused controversy throughout the world. In her most natural side, beautiful from India proved that behind all the glamor, makeup and sparkling dress, there is a beautiful woman with a big heart.

It was through his Instagram account that Harnaaz Sandhu boasted a video in which she appears doing some yoga positions, wearing lycra leggings and a tiny top, which completely revealed her spectacular figure.

The also actress and activist in favor of animals wore her totally natural face, without a drop of makeup, unlike the competition, where glamor and elegance prevailed at its best.

Finally the great day has come! I feel very fortunate to represent my beloved country, have no doubt that I will do my best to get the crown for India, that is the great goal of all, and today one of us will finally be able to fulfill it. #MissUniverse #MissIndia pic.twitter.com/JQ0xh1k49K – Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@ HarnaazSandhu03)

December 12, 2021





“It is that this woman even without makeup is perfect”, “You are even more beautiful without makeup. She is blessed ”,“ Really genuine ”,“ Congratulations Harnaaz, you are quite a Barbie ”,“ I always knew you would win, super deserved crown, congratulations ”were some of the compliments they dedicated to her.

And is that Harnaaz Sandhu, the new Miss Universe, is not only beautiful on the outside, but also on the inside by showing her great heart, her ingenuity, her impetus, and her confidence and self-assurance.

Keep reading: Débora Hallal became queen without crown with beautiful flag green dress

With only 21 years of age, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was already studying a master’s degree in Public Administration, which she combined with three beauty pageants in which she participated, being the winner.

Also, from a very young age she began to work with her mother, who is a gynecologist, and has become her strongest inspiration to fight for her dreams with firmness and constancy.

Read on: Books Successful Women Must Read

“We succeeded. I said in my last answer that I believed in me and that is why I was on that stage,” said the beauty queen, after being crowned the new Miss Universe 2021, continuing the reign that ended the Mexican beauty , Andrea Meza.

“From being a young woman with fragile mental health who faced bullying and criticism around her body to a woman who emerged like a phoenix, realizing her true potential, from a person who once doubted her own existence to a woman who aspires to inspire the youth ”, he expressed.

Harnaaz Sandhu She is also very passionate about various disciplines such as yog, horseback riding, swimming and playing chess, and she also loves cooking, singing and dancing, so she is quite a case of cuteness.