Harry Potter: To watch movies they will pay more than a thousand dollars – People – Culture

Get paid to see your films favorites seems to be a lie, but it is not.

The USDish company, which usually makes these types of offers, this time opened the possibility for a fan of Harry Potter get paid for watching movies starring Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

The job, for which they will pay $ 1,234, consists of watching at least five of the eight films of Harry Potter. The idea is that the person who is hired, in addition to enjoying seeing the titles, also writes a report in which he details the differences he felt when watching the movies many years later. Therefore, it is a requirement that applicants have seen these productions in their childhood.

The goal of the company that is part of ‘Dish Network’ – a US pay TV provider – is to determine how the experience of watching movies changes at different stages of life. The time to carry out this work is 15 days.

Those who want to apply, in addition, should bear in mind that they will have an advantage over the other interested parties if they have read the books written by JK Rowling.

But the million dollar question is, who can apply? The bad news for Colombians is that only people who live in U.S may apply. The call is open until December 17.

Those who meet the requirements must fill out a form and submit a video explaining why they should choose them and how Harry Potter has been important to their lives.

