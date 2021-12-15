“He yelled at her: ‘Dance, bitch’ before shooting her feet”: Details of rapper Tory Lanez’s assault on Megan Thee Stallion revealed

The singer, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, could face up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

A judge in Los Angeles County (California, USA) confirmed on Tuesday the assault charges against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, accused of shooting and wounding singer Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after a dispute in July 2020.

Prosecutors contend that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, and the 25-year-old victim, identified in court documents as Megan P., got into a dispute while riding together in an SUV after attending a party at her home. the model Kylie Jenner, in the town of Hollywood Hills.

“As he got out of the vehicle, he heard Peterson shouting obscenities at him, he said: ‘Dance, bitch!’ And then he started firing a gun at her, “Los Angeles Police Detective Ryan Stogner said during the preliminary hearing in Superior County Court.

Stallion initially told police that he had injured his feet stepping on broken glass after the party at Jenner’s house, but in an Instagram video posted in August 2020, he accused Lanez of injuring his feet. .

The victim said that he held back during the first contacts with the Police because he was afraid that the agents would use force when meeting a car full of african americans in possession of a weapon, according to Stogner. At that time, officers detained Lanez on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Lanez was charged with possession of weapons and assault, and will have to appear in court again on January 13. If you are found guilty of the charges, you face a maximum penalty of 22 years and 8 months in a state prison. However, earlier this year, prosecutors said they had entered into “meaningful conversations” with the rapper about a possible plea deal, according to a Rolling Stone report.