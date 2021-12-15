Helmut Marko explodes against Mercedes: ‘They are bad losers’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 18:33:09





The season 2021 from Formula 1 It was so intense that after of the “End” of Abu dhabi, which was won by Max Verstappen to take the Drivers’ World Championship, Mercedes claimed for the Dutchman’s victory. Faced with such a situation, Helmut Markor, an advisor to Red Bull, did not remain silent and sent a message to the Germans.

“What has happened is undeserved for a world champion title. I think they are bad losers. That is his attitude and that has been throughout the season.“, he pointed out in an interview for Marca.

Although moments then he took the situation more calmly And while there was a chance that Verstappen’s title might be taken away, Marko knew that no one would take credit from Red Bull.

“We don’t care, we are the moral winners, come what may“

Mercedes’ claim

Germans complained twice in Yas Marina, but nevertheless, the last one was the most worrying, as it aired at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, when Max Verstappen took first place.

Mercedes claimed that the launched start of the race (from Verstappen) there would have been a return earlier than it should have, for which he would have to be penalized. The FIA dismissed such situation, so his claim did not proceed and the Dutchman fully won the last race of this season.