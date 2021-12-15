Horoscope for today, December 14, 2021, of all zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Tuesday, December 14, Mars, planet that motivates you to get what you want, increases your strength and your power so that you can continue with the emotional and material renewal.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

As the Universe continuously manages synchronizations, today it makes Mars go to Sagittarius and get closer to the Sun so that you can take advantage of and direct all that accumulation of energy in your favor. This strength will make you feel more secure and you will dare to make new decisions.

You can also face new responsibilities. So it is a good time to start new projects, as well as to suggest ideas. This I recommend doing these days, since next week everything will be different because there will be other planets that do not favor you so much.

See also:

Aries weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Aries monthly horoscope for December

Aries 2021 annual horoscope

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today you are feeling Mars, which generates a strong impulse to advance in commercial partnership projects. You will feel the urgency to create new businesses with other people, to renew the conditions of old agreements and found new ones because you know that at this time it is very important to grow in your business.

All this mentioned to be able to prosper financially, since it is this change that will take you out of the traditional and will make you overcome a level in your finances. Remember to support yourself in the ritual of blowing cinnamon to attract money, abundance and prosperity

See also:

Taurus weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Taurus monthly horoscope for December

Taurus annual horoscope 2021

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

You begin to feel the power of transformation and renewal of the energies of the Crescent Moon, for this reason you have dawned with other spirits and desires for change, which you will be manifesting in your personal relationships.

In addition, today the energy of Mars that passes into Sagittarius will help you find a way to work as a team, either with your partner or with your closest friends to have more economic well-being at this time. Although you may feel overwhelmed and believe that you lack time for yourself, being with people you love will make you feel happy and satisfied with yourself.

See also:

Gemini weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Gemini monthly horoscope for December

Annual horoscope for Gemini 2021

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today you start your process of exchanging ideas and achieving more open-mindedness generated by the Crescent Moon. As the energy of Mars, a planet associated with vital energy, will be added, this event is even more special, so that you can apply new concepts to your work procedures.

In addition, you will understand the importance of transforming negative ideas and emotions into positive ones. In this way you will no longer have energy dispersion in anger and protests, you will be able to identify yourself in everything you do and you will put your best effort and intention to be more efficient and productive.

See also:

Cancer weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Cancer monthly horoscope for December

Cancer 2021 annual horoscope

LEO’S HOROSCOPE

The Crescent Moon exalts your most romantic side and has intensified your sensuality because it is gestated in Taurus. In addition, it teaches you to transform anger in order to overcome yourself and transport yourself to another emotional level. Today Mars is added to this vibration.

This will help you to let out all this energy healthily and without the need to fight with anyone, intellectually or emotionally, but by sharing your life in general and, in a renewed way, your love life in a more threatening way. It is important on this day that you let yourself go and experience new sensations with your partner.

See also:

Weekly Horoscope for Leo, December 13-19

Leo’s monthly horoscope for December

Leo 2021 annual horoscope

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today you can feel more renewed and lighter because you free yourself from many dense energies and others are achieved by the Crescent Moon. To these sensations, the strength of Mars is added, giving you an overload of energy to overcome obstacles and increase your ambitions and desires to make changes.

As you are very strict in your usual routine and in maintaining order, I recommend channeling that enthusiasm into changing something in your home decor as a symbol of a new beginning. Also use at Christmas those ornaments that bring the most luck for your sign.

See also:

Virgo Weekly Horoscope, December 13-19

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for December

Virgo 2021 annual horoscope

POUND HOROSCOPE

The Crescent Moon motivates you to get out of emotions and thoughts that had you stuck. So you feel encouraged and motivated. To this well-being, today Mars adds its influences of action and dynamism so that you are encouraged to take new steps in terms of your goals.

You will have a new vision of the future that will lead you to plan things without forgetting any details and, in this way, you will generate more innovative commercial agreements. With the astral combination discussed in your horoscope, you will be able to open new doors and receive new opportunities.

See also:

Libra Weekly Horoscope, December 13-19

Libra monthly horoscope for December

Libra 2021 annual horoscope

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Mars, associated with your vital energy, begins its path through the Sagittarius sign and with its influence you can add the experience of renewing your emotions and getting out of certain fears. As you will feel able to overcome any obstacle or delay, especially in your finances, you will gain more confidence in both yourself and your business partners.

In addition, you will have the ability to act carefully, planning everything in a positive way and making a sustained effort to obtain the best results. You will understand that the advances that you did not even achieve were a projection of your fears.

See also:

Scorpio weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Scorpio monthly horoscope for December

Scorpio 2021 annual horoscope

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

You can already feel the strong energy of renewal that the Crescent Moon transmits to you and, today, the influence of Mars will be added to this sensation, increasing your desire to have fun, to feel free and to be able to express it without repressing yourself. You will also have unforeseen behaviors and changes in your decisions.

What has been said could make you feel like an unpredictable person, since you will feel a revolution in your internal world that will free you from any obligation. Although there will be times when it will be difficult for you to control so much anxiety, you will be left with the most positive part of this influence, which is to feel alive and awake.

See also:

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope, December 13-19

Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for December

Annual horoscope for Sagittarius 2021

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Surely, you woke up more relaxed because of the Crescent Moon. To this process today the Universe synchronizes the energies of Mars in your favor. This so that you can have a new and better vision of your professional and sentimental future.

Such a new vision will give you more confidence in yourself and you will be able to stop sabotaging your love relationships or boycotting a process when you are about to achieve a material goal. In this order of ideas, the exciting energy that you will have today will lead you to the proper execution of your projects because you will be willing to take risks of all kinds.

See also:

Capricorn weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Capricorn monthly horoscope for December

Annual horoscope for Capricorn 2021

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

With the Crescent Moon of you will feel more relieved and without the weight of dense energies. With this, you can also receive the energies of Mars in a good way, a planet that motivates you to materialize what you want to continue.

This set of energies will be enhanced so that you can add action in a coordinated and dynamic way to your projects. You will be in good spirits and have the prudence not to risk more than necessary. Likewise, the commented astral synchrony will allow you to have a realistic and practical vision of your current reality and the results that you can obtain.

See also:

Aquarius weekly horoscope, December 13-19

Aquarius monthly horoscope for December

Aquarius 2021 annual horoscope

PISCES HOROSCOPE

To the renewing energy that the Crescent Moon transmits to you, you can add the contribution that Mars will make to you today to plan and analyze the job opportunities that have been proposed to you more than two months ago and that you had put aside because you were not excited.

You will feel a lot of enthusiasm and your vital energy will be very high, which will be reflected in your mind that will be more awake for business. Also, this mood will make you enjoy conversations with friends more, have more interesting discussions with them, and enjoy fun moments.

See also:

Pisces Weekly Horoscope, December 13-19

Pisces Monthly Horoscope for December

Pisces 2021 annual horoscope

See also:

Treason or good news. These are the meanings of dreaming that your partner is unfaithful

These are the signs your ex still misses you based on your zodiac sign

The four most conflictive zodiac signs to work with

Related Video:

Three zodiac signs that will receive a marriage proposal in 2022