How are medical shifts paid in each CCAA?

Carrying out a watch in Andalusia does not entail the same rresult at salary level than in Galicia. The difference can be up to 10 euros per hour in the case of holidays depending on the place where you work.

A new report from Granada Medical Union Studies Center confirms the heterogeneity that continues to exist when it comes to paying these additional days between autonomous communities. Although the average salary has increased slightly in 2021, going from 24.33 euros gross per hour to 24.70 euros / hour on weekdays and from 26.79 euros / hour to 27.21 euros in the case of holidays, the distance between territories is maintained.

The differences reach 8.22 euros / hour (39.25 percent) Among the Canarian doctors, the lowest paid with gross euros 20.95 / hour, and the Murcian doctors, those who charge the most for working on duty on weekdays (29.17 euros / hour). This represents a daily mismatch of up to 197.28 euros between one community and another.

Canarian doctors, the best and worst paid

Regarding holidays, inequality is even greater with up to 10.06 euros / hour that separate the 22.34 euros / hour that are charged in Ceuta and Melilla from the 32.40 / hour that Canarian doctors earn for these days. Paradoxically, Canarian doctors They are the ones who earn the least for doing shifts on weekdays and those who earn the most if they are carried out on holidays. Therefore, the salary of a professional who performs a 24-hour shift could vary by up to 254 euros depending on the postal code.