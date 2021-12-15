How are medical shifts paid in each CCAA?

Carrying out a watch in Andalusia does not entail the same rresult at salary level than in Galicia. The difference can be up to 10 euros per hour in the case of holidays depending on the place where you work.
A new report from Granada Medical Union Studies Center confirms the heterogeneity that continues to exist when it comes to paying these additional days between autonomous communities. Although the average salary has increased slightly in 2021, going from 24.33 euros gross per hour to 24.70 euros / hour on weekdays and from 26.79 euros / hour to 27.21 euros in the case of holidays, the distance between territories is maintained.
The differences reach 8.22 euros / hour (39.25 percent) Among the Canarian doctors, the lowest paid with gross euros 20.95 / hour, and the Murcian doctors, those who charge the most for working on duty on weekdays (29.17 euros / hour). This represents a daily mismatch of up to 197.28 euros between one community and another.
Canarian doctors, the best and worst paid
Regarding holidays, inequality is even greater with up to 10.06 euros / hour that separate the 22.34 euros / hour that are charged in Ceuta and Melilla from the 32.40 / hour that Canarian doctors earn for these days. Paradoxically, Canarian doctors They are the ones who earn the least for doing shifts on weekdays and those who earn the most if they are carried out on holidays. Therefore, the salary of a professional who performs a 24-hour shift could vary by up to 254 euros depending on the postal code.
In fact, in these two autonomous cities and in the Community of Madrid (21.87 on business days and 23.95 on holidays) is where additional work is least rewarded while Castilla la Mancha (28.80 on weekdays and 30.87 on holidays) is, together with Murcia, the most generous. The Region is the territory that best rewards the so-called special days with 58.34 gross euros / hour.
Below the average are also Andalusia (24.82), Aragon (25.21), Asturias (25.45), Extremadura (23.08), Galicia (24.46), Madrid (23.95), Navarra (26.61), La Rioja (23.43) and Valencian Community (26.34).
Taking into account the net hourly payment, the remuneration ranges up to 6.26 euros between communities on working days (53 percent difference) and 5.41 euros on non-working days (41.90 percent).
The union recalls that there are still two communities Aragon and Cantabria, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla, where the guards on Saturdays are not considered a holiday. The agreement signed in the Aragonese community to increase 2 euros / hour in 2021 (1 euro in January and another in July), 1 euro hour in July 2022 and another euro / hour in January 2023 stands out. doctors in this region are close to the average, although they are far from the maximums of other regions.
From the organization they insist that it is necessary, improve this type of remuneration to exceed the price of ordinary working hours. In some cases, including Canarias (working), INGESA (Ceuta and Melilla), Extremadura, Madrid and Rioja It is “urgent to make an effort to approximate the amounts to the average of the rest of the Health Services as Andalusia and Aragón are doing. We cannot forget that they are carried out on a compulsory basis and fundamentally at particularly painful hours, at night, on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays “, they insist.
