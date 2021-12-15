How much do you really take home after paying Uncle Sam? – Telemundo New York (47)

Let’s say you accept your dream job in New York City with the promise of a salary of $ 100,000 a year.

Your imagination runs wild and you soon make plans for how much you can buy and enjoy with every dollar, but suddenly you crash into reality when you check federal and state deductions and find that you don’t actually put that much in your pocket after taxes. Uncle Sam has gotten a good slice of that pie.

If you live in New York, for example, you are more than aware that taxes are as high as the skyscrapers of the Big Apple, but you may not have noticed certain deductions on income and social security. For example, someone with an average annual income of $ 100,000 will have to pay up to $ 28,411 in taxes. That means the take-home pay will generally be $ 71,589 per year or $ 5,966 per month. But it can be even lower, up to $ 66,000 annually, depending on where you live in New York, among other factors.

The average tax rate is 28.4% and the marginal tax rate is 38.6%. This means that immediate additional income will be taxed at that rate. For example, a $ 100 increase in salary will be taxed at $ 38.60, therefore, take home pay will only increase by $ 61.40.

Also, if you live in New York City, there will be a city surcharge of approximately $ 3,500.

But New York is not the only state with taxes so high that they touch the sky. A large number of levies corrode the income of American families as inflation and the economic meltdown from the pandemic put them against the wall.

Every year during tax season, thousands of taxpayers are hit not only with federal taxes, but with state ones as well. That’s why targeting the states with the lowest taxes could be a smart financial move if you’re planning to move or take on a new job.

Unlike federal tax rates, income tax varies by state. Not all states have the same tax rate, and some are income tax free, like Texas and Florida. Personal income tax varies from state to state and can range from 0 to 13.3%.

Currently, 41 states and the District of Columbia collect personal income tax.

A comparison of 2020 tax rates compiled by the Tax Foundation ranks California as the most expensive state in terms of taxes, penalizing taxpayers as high as 12.3%, depending on annual income.

Here are the 10 highest income tax states (or legal jurisdictions) for 2021, according to the most recent report from the Tax Foundation:

California 13.3% Hawaii 11% New Jersey 10.75% Oregon 9.9% Minnesota 9.85% District of Columbia 8.95% New York 8.82% Vermont 8.75% Iowa 8.53% Wisconsin 7.65%

Note that these states have progressive tax rates, so the rates listed above are the highest tax rates by state, that is, those imposed on the highest incomes. However, on average, a taxpayer pays 8% or more in state income tax.

Now, these are the seven states without an individual income tax, where you don’t need to file a state income tax return:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

Also, New Hampshire and Tennessee do not have income taxes, but they do tax dividend and interest income. This is phased out, although both states will be free from income taxes by 2025.

If you live or work in a state with no individual income taxes, you don’t pay taxes on your income from Social Security, pensions, or retirement plans. However, you are still subject to other taxes, including local, property, and sales taxes.