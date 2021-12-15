How to know if a web page is safe, 5 tips to identify it

The online shopping are currently more common due to several factors, including the ease of acquiring a product from the comfort of a computer and having it delivered to your home in a short period of time, sometimes at no cost.

But it is also true that some people are still afraid to buy through this means since fraud is the order of the day. Therefore, before making your purchases we tell you how to identify if a website is safe.

How to identify a secure website

1. Check the domain

You must bear in mind that changing a letter or digit of the official domain of the website you want to enter can cause you to end up on a fraudulent page, so you could also be a victim of phishing.

One of the disadvantages is that these sites are identical to the originals, so you can easily believe that you are buying from an official page. Therefore, when you are making your purchases online, check that your pages are well written.

2. Safe browser

Whichever browser you use, you should know that they all have security options that you can easily activate, which will help you to know if a web page is safe.

A sign that the web page is secure is that a padlock appears next to the URL, usually in green. In the same way, you can click on the padlock to see the SSL certificate of the web and know if it is an official page.

3. Appearance of the site

Another thing you should pay attention to to know if a website is secure is that it has a correct structure and is consistent. In case you have a lot of advertising or pop-ups, it is best not to continue with your purchase.

4. Privacy policies

In the same way, you can read the “privacy and use of personal data policies”, where in most cases they tell you Who they are, so you can find the necessary information to know if you continue with your purchase process or search in a site that is more secure.

5. Check on Google

Finally, to know if a website is safe, you can go to Google and look up the reputation of the website, read the opinions of other people and the rating it has for the services it offers.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Tips section.