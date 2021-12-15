How was the relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Vicente Fernández

On Sunday, December 12, news arrived that shook the whole world and that nobody wanted to hear: Don Vicente Fernández had passed away. Quickly, social networks began to flood with messages of affection and respect, both from fans and artists such as Angela Aguilar.

The youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty, along with her family, went to the VFG Arena in Tlajomulco, where Vicente Fernández was given the last goodbye. There they stayed for a long time guarding the coffin as a synonym of respect, love and admiration.

