How was the relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Vicente Fernández

On Sunday, December 12, news arrived that shook the whole world and that nobody wanted to hear: Don Vicente Fernández had passed away. Quickly, social networks began to flood with messages of affection and respect, both from fans and artists such as Angela Aguilar.

The youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty, along with her family, went to the VFG Arena in Tlajomulco, where Vicente Fernández was given the last goodbye. There they stayed for a long time guarding the coffin as a synonym of respect, love and admiration.

Ángela Aguilar and her tribute to Vicente Fernández

A few hours after leaving the wake and after having rested a bit, Angela Aguilar decided to share some photos that summarize the relationship what had with Vicente Fernandez.

In the first image, she can be seen with her family around the coffin of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’, all dressed in black and with very sad faces. In the second shot, she can be seen along with her brother and dad, Pepe Aguilar, accompanied by the interpreter of “The King”. While, in the last photograph, you can see the horse that “Chente” gave him, a small black foal.

All these scenes were accompanied by a meaningful message that says:

“But you are still the King. A great honor to have met him. A great privilege to have received your love. You will be eternal always accompanying us with your melodies. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, fly high, “published the 18-year-old singer.”

The horse that Vicente Fernández gave to Ángela Aguilar

“Speedy” is the little black foal that Vicente Fernández gave Ángela Aguilar a in 2019, after learning that the young woman’s favorite horse had died. It is a purebred animal, a unique miniature horse in the world, which is from the Fernández family ranch, where they are raised.

“I had a horse of the Fernández breed that grew a little for me, but it danced and knelt down and I sent it to Angela as a gift; later, she spoke to me to thank me”, the interpreter and composer told on occasion.

They had a family relationship, unique and full of love. They knew they could beat each other, just like families. It is for this reason that she was inundated with so much pain.

