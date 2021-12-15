“I don’t have a grudge against him.” Presumed unrecognized daughter of Vicente Fernández reappears

Ana Lilia Aréchiga, 60, claims to be the only biological daughter of the remembered Mexican artist. In an interview, he made it clear that he has no intention of claiming an inheritance.

The day that he died Vicente Fernandez Ana Lilia Aréchiga, 60, reappeared, who claims to be the daughter of the famous singer and her mother Josefina, whom they procreated just before the remembered artist married Doña Cuquita.

The woman, who became known six years ago in the program “Suelta la sopa”, returned in front of the YouTube cameras with the journalist Magaly Ortiz to express her feelings about the departure of the Mexican idol.

READ ALSO: Vicente Fernández’s adoptive daughter reveals the causes of death of the legendary singer

In the interview, which was carried out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lilia explained the alleged reason why “El Charro de Huentitán” did not recognize her as his daughter and expressed that she has no grudge for it.

“He did not recognize me because the family did not allow him to recognize me or because he did not have time to recognize me; but I don’t have a grudge against him, I simply wanted to know him as one of his admirers and tell him who my mother is, in case he forgot “, Ilia expressed to Ortiz.

The interview was made on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Vicente Fernández has his star. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / www.youtube.com/watch?v=_obXFRauTIA

In the conversation, the woman expressed that she has nothing to forgive Vicente, likewise, she was emphatic in stating that she will soon show that she is telling the truth.

“It is never too late for anything, I have no resentment, I have nothing to forgive him, he is my father and if God brought my father and mother together it was for something and I am the daughter and I am going to prove to him that I am the daughter “, He said.

Aréchiga assures that his mother and Vicente met in Guadalajara in 1960 and that they had a romantic relationship that lasted 9 months. The woman emphasizes that the artist, who at that time was not so famous, knew about the pregnancy, but that it was her mother who did not allow him to approach her again. He made such a decision when he learned that Vicente was engaged to Mrs. Cuquita and at the same time an alleged relationship with another woman.

“When my mother found out that she was going to marry Mrs. Cuquita, my mother did not even let him get close to her”, maintains Ilia.

Vicente Fernandez. Photo: AFP

Vicente’s alleged daughter stated in the interview that the interpreter met her when she was three years old.

“It was that my father introduced himself and hugged me when I was three years old. And from there to here my mother told her: ‘watch well, because you will never see her again.’ Fate was that way “says Ilia.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED: VIDEO. Salvadorean did everything possible to appear in the final shot of Miss Universe

During the conversation with Magaly, the alleged daughter expressed her feelings regarding Fernández’s death.

“They are mixed feelings, but I am happy because I know that where he is from he is going to give me a blessing, the blessing that I have asked him all the time (…) that he bless me wherever he is, that he embraces me from where he is and that from here I hug with all my heart “she added with her eyes soaked with tears and her voice cracking.

Lilia made it clear that her reappearance is not to fight for some inheritance, as many believe.

“Remember that when my father gave birth to me he had nothing; I am the daughter of the humble father. As I say it and I repeat it again: the millionaire, the famous, the artist, the woman’s, the children’s… kill yourselves alone for your money, for your ambition “, Aréchiga said.