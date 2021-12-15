IBM and Samsung promise a never-before-seen breakthrough in transistor design

The semiconductor crisis does not stop manufacturers, who are already planning how to get out of it. IBM and Samsung have announced one of their most ambitious coalition technologies on transistors. VTFET (Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistors) is the name given to their joint way of designing transistors stacking them vertically and perpendicular to the silicon wafer, to overcome the current limitations of FinFET designs.

In the midst of the race to miniaturize transistors, this new approach to transistor design promises to be one of the greatest advances in efficiency, allowing important improvements in areas such as telephony, computing and even aerospace industry.

VTFET, the new technology from IMB and Samsung

On the right, VTFET layout. On the left, conventional FET design.

VTFET is IBM’s way of calling its new way of grouping transistors on a chip. The more transistors, the more computing power, so increasing the capacity every year in smaller and smaller sizes is the great current race.

“VTFET places transistors perpendicular to the silicon wafer and directs current flow vertically to the wafer surface. This new approach addresses scaling barriers by relaxing physical constraints so that these characteristics can be optimized; either for performance. or energy consumption IBM.

According to IBM, this development opens the doors to continue improving the chips beyond the processes of creating them at the nanoscale. This solution, as indicated can lead to an increase in performance, energy flow and loss of it: in other words, be much more efficient with a different distribution (up to 85% energy saving).

The promise of IBM and Samsung is ambitious, and it is that they affirm that with this technology the door is opened to phones that can keep the charge for a week, autonomous vehicle improvements and even spacecraft applications.

This technology is already beginning to be used in its first 2-nanometer chips, which have 50,000 million transistors in this tiny size. This chip already promises an efficiency improvement of 75%, and the vertical transistor layout is expected to be applied to more solutions from IBM and Samsung.

More information | IBM