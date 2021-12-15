“I’ll give you 10 minutes to leave it”: that’s how the love story between Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita Abarca began

Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita had a 59-year marriage. (Photo: Instagram / @ _ vicentefdez)

Last Sunday, December 12, precisely at 06:15 in the morning, the legend of ranchera music died Vicente Fernandez, also know as “Don Chente” or El Charro de Huentitán. The singer and actor left a great musical legacy, as he was the interpreter of some of the most representative songs of the genre.

After the news spread, personalities from all fields, such as the showbiz, the music and even the politics, they expressed their condolences. One of these was the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who through his account Twitter, he sent his condolences to the friends, family and followers of the Charro de Huentitán. “I convey my condolences to family, friends and millions of admirers of Vicente Fernández, a symbol of the ranchera song of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad,” said AMLO.

Later, on Monday, during his morning press conference, the president again mentioned the issue of the death of “Don Chente”. “Since yesterday we express our condolences to family, friends, supporters, followers of Vicente Fernandez, symbol of the ranchera song, a popular singer known in Mexico and abroad. We are going to end the conference listening to him, agree on what song while we unburden all these issues, “said the president.

Before finishing his classic lecture, he asked for the song of “Come back, come back, come back”.

López Obrador lamented the death of Vicente Fernández. (PHOTO: PRESIDENCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM and Instagram / @ _ vicentefdez)

Even the President of the United States, Joe biden, expressed his condolences at the death of the Charro de Huentitán.

“The world of music has lost an icon. Vicente Fernández’s music created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and to all who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come ”, he expressed.

The life of Vicente Fernandez it was, for the most part, public. It was known where his home was, who his children were, and who his wife was, too. The latter, by name María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, was married to Don Chente for 59 years. In life, Vicente never stopped thanking his wife for her support, for the almost six decades of relationship.

The fruit of that relationship left three children: Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández. In addition, the adoption of a woman: Alejandra, who is the daughter of Cuquita’s sister. Eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren are added to them.

Doña Cuquita was the sister of a friend of Vicente Fernández, when he proposed to her. (Photo: Instagram / @ vicentefdez)

Throughout their relationship, Doña Cuquita had good and bad moments with Don Chente, such as poverty, diseases such as cancer, and the kidnapping of his first-born Vicente Fernández Jr. Before the death of Don Chente, Doña Cuquita never separated from her husband.

Doña Cuquita she was a neighbor of Charro de Huentitán, and sister of one of the successful singer’s closest friends, before he achieved fame and wealth. One day, with a laurel flower in hand, the artist of greatest hits such as Divine women, it was declared to his beloved, when she was leaving the church. However, as success came to Don Chente’s life, and a change of residence, Vicente decided to tell Doña Cuquita that it was better that she find another boyfriend, with the purpose of not wasting her time.

The woman heeded his request, and resigned herself to letting him go. A new man appeared in her life. Upon realizing this, Vicente Fernández changed his mind, and with this phrase, he made it clear that he wanted to be with her: “I give you 10 minutes to quit, because you and I are getting married on December 27”. This he stated in an interview.

And that’s how the couple celebrated their wedding on December 27, 1963, when she was just 18 years old, and he was 23.

