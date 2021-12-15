“I’m going to miss a lot being with you on the court”

Sergio Agüero announced his retirement from professional football and his partner and great friend Lionel Messi did not take long to dedicate a few words to him on his Instagram account.

Getty Images

“Practically a whole career together, Kun … We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so beautiful, all of them made us unite more and more and become more friends. And we are going to continue living them together outside the court,” Leo started saying And followed: “With the great joy of lifting the America’s Cup so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England … And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you” .

2 Related

“Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you are going to be with you. Now a new stage of your life is starting and I am convinced that you are going to live it with a smile and with all the illusion that you put him to everything “, wrote La Pulga.

“All the best in this new stage !!! I love you a great friend, I am going to miss a lot being with you on the field and when we get together with the National Team !!!”, concluded Messi.

La Pulga and Kun forged their great friendship by wearing the Argentina National Team shirt and dreamed of playing together in Barcelona, ​​but Leo had to leave and life played a trick on the former Manchester City man.