In a string thong and without a bra, Yanet García shows her wet curves from the jacuzzi

Yanet Garcia He set his Instagram account on fire again thanks to a suggestive video in which he had no qualms about taking off a white coat and thus being able to show his sculptural curves with a string thong and no bra, while enjoying a relaxing bath in the Jacuzzi.

“Jacuzzi time 🔥 Enjoy the complete video in my @onlyfans 🙈 🎥 @rafaelarroyo You are the best ♥ ️ Thank you for being so professional 😍”, the former weather girl wrote at the bottom of the clip that has garnered more than 925 thousand views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia)

As if that were not enough, the beautiful and sexy Monterrey, also took the opportunity to upload another publication from Central Park, New York, where she can be seen performing an exercise routine for legs and buttocks, wearing a top and tight leggings purples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia)

Yanet García is one of the celebrities who is constantly updating her profile and manages to unleash low passions, thanks to the daring content where she does not miss the opportunity to show off her figure with highly revealing garments.

How about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia)

You may also like:

With sinful outfits, Yanet García gives a “taste” of his content in OnlyFans

Kim Kardashian makes it clear there is no chance she will reconcile with Kanye West

Gloria Trevi’s lawyers deny the singer’s tax crimes; they will sue slanderers