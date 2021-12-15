Investigating the murder of a young Brooklyn Deli worker during a robbery | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

current rules of force.patricia: a worker turned outvalidated in the middle of an attemptbrooklyn robbery, the copsinvestigates his death aftera fight with the gunman whoended up shooting him in thehead. isabel peralta usinforms, how’s theinvestigation.Isabel: What can I tell you?is that this terrible tragedyit happened here in this businessIt is located at 803 hereas you mentioned it was aattempted robbery where isemployee, a boy justhe lost his life.according to the authorities whathave reported is that aroundfrom seven to 45 at night oneman with a gun walked in andI demand cash likeyou mentioned it toobriefly there was a gunshot and theyoung man ended up dead.authorities and agents alsothe edicts of service ofemergency that they will declare tothis dead 20 year old boythere on the scene. they have said thatthey are questioning a young man,to a person but it isquestioning someone and I don’t knowknow if the suspect eitherif you will be charged andThey are investigating. relativesafflicted with this boy whohas been identified as joé,20 years old also withaddress 503, the family hassaid this boy wastrying to defend theproperty and defend himself, and themoney. the earnings thatthey had. and it is something that is