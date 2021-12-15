Ismael Sosa has no place in Pachuca and could return to Pumas

Fans of Pumas They are more attentive than ever to what is happening in the passing market and, although for the moment none of the players who played has been made official, there is a new name that could be added to the list of former players who could return to CU to continue with his football career.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The movements in this period of transfers could decree what will be of his future in the next semester, so the fans are waiting for the first reinforcements of the squad to begin to be confirmed. Although there is no certainty that it will happen, the name of Ismael Sosa it sounded again in the university ensemble.

“‘Burrito’ Hernández, Ismael Sosa, Matías Catalán and Héctor Mascorro are four names that do not enter into plans for DT Guillermo Almada in this new era of #Pachuca for the Clausura 2022. The four are looking for accommodation in another team “wrote journalist Hugo Ramírez on his Twitter account.

Although during the Opening 2021 He played a total of 11 games and has more than 40 games in his last stint at the Tuzos, it seems that the Argentine would not be to the liking of the former coach of Santos Laguna. If the board of the Hidalgo team intends to place him in another club, why not think of Pumas as an option?

Although Chuco is already 34 years old, it could serve to reinforce sectors of the playing field where the Auriazules have had problems, such as in the creation of the game, as well as at the ends. How with all the names out there, we will have to wait to see if it is to the liking of Andres Lillini and if the ex Pumas come back to CU one last time.