It is not James Rodríguez: Colombian player disembarks in Palmeiras in exchange for a millionaire figure

A player from Colombia comes to Palmeiras in exchange for a millionaire figure, and it is not James Rodríguez.

December 15, 2021 12:32 hs

Many have rumored that Palmeiras wants James Rodríguez and is close to bidding to remove him from Al Rayyan in Qatar.

But the truth is that the two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores de América is not about to sign James but another player from Colombia.

A footballer who knew how to excel in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States is soon to land at Verdao.

Eduard Atuesta, former Deportivo Independiente Medellín or DIM, announced that he will leave Los Angeles FC and his destination appears to be Palmeiras.

“I want to thank you for allowing me to be part of this institution, the LAFC. We grew up and created history together. Thanks to the coaching staff, the Staff, my colleagues and all those with whom I have shared in the last 4 years. And of course, I want to thank the best fans in MLS, 3252, who have embraced me since my arrival. Thank you for making me feel these beautiful colors, for encouraging us at all times and thank you for making our house weigh. Los Angeles will always have a special place in my heart, it is the city where my son, Mati, was born. I take back beautiful memories, friends for life, and everything I learned. We are happy and ready for this new challenge in my career. Thanks LAFC! Thanks 3252! Thanks Los Angeles!“said the 24-year-old Colombian midfielder.

His arrival in Palmeiras will be for around 4 million dollars and his salary will be around one million foreign currency per season.