It is the first major technology company to take such an extreme measure against Covid-19

Google has gotten serious about vaccinating against Covid-19. It has communicated to its employees that those who are not yet immunized will be required to take leave, which may last up to seven months, and that If in that time they do not administer the dose that corresponds to them, they will finally be fired, according to an internal statement that the US television network CNBC has had access to. It is the first major technology company to take such an extreme measure related to the coronavirus.

The statement notes that Google employees They had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status to the company and send the documentation that proves it, or present some type of valid medical or religious impediment that justifies that their dose had not been administered. If the company considers these reasons adequate, it will exempt these workers from the obligation to be vaccinated.

However, for those who have not reported their vaccination status or Google has not approved an exemption, the company has been blunt: From January 18 they will receive a paid administrative leave for 30 days. If in that time they do not receive their dose, the company will force them to take another leave of absence for a maximum of six months, this time unpaid. If after all that time the employee still has not been vaccinated, he will be fired.

Google has already had some problems with its employees when it comes to vaccinations. In July Sundar Pichai, CEO of the company, announced that they would ask workers to be vaccinated to when they returned to the offices, a return planned at that time for next January that, finally, has been delayed again. After that, a group of employees wrote, signed and distributed a manifesto to oppose that decision.

Before taking this last measure, and according to the manifesto of that group of workers, Google was still somewhat flexible and pointed out that employees who did not want to be vaccinated they could explore new roles within the company that did not conflict with the order, presumably remotely completely. It also included the aforementioned medical or religious exemption.

Impossible in Spain

It is not known if Google’s order is directed exclusively at its employees in the United States or those around the world, but the truth is that if they intend to apply it in Spain they will collide head-on with Spanish legislation, as we already have in Engadget.

In our country, as vaccination is not mandatory, businessmen they can’t even ask their employees for the Covid certificate, because this could generate a situation of discrimination with a very serious implication: ending their livelihood.

For this reason, the labor laws of our country will prevent Americans, and any other company that tries, force their employees in Spain to get vaccinated or even show them the documentation about your vaccination.