It would not be Luis Díaz but Jonathan David who would have an offer from Liverpool, transfer market | Premier league

The name would have to be Luis Fernando Diaz Marulanda. The business would have to be with Portugal and not with France. The end of the story is apparently not going to be close to the happiness expected in Colombia.

The newspaper LÉquipe reports that it is not the peasant but the striker, an American who would arrive, almost immediately, at the Liverpool England, the team that, according to rumors, was following the Porto striker.

Is named Jonathan David, is the key man of Lille and would be the true replacement of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who will be absent for the African Cup of Nations, to represent Egypt and Senegal, respectively.

The announcement breaks the illusion of seeing the peasant dressed in red, at least in this winter market, when it was expected that a business would be completed due, precisely, to the obligation that the absence of his two stars posed for the technician Klopp.

And who is this David? He was born in New York but is a Canadian national, is 21 years old (almost 4 years younger than Díaz, who turns 25 on January 13), has scored 14 goals in 24 games this season with Lille and was in Klopp’s portfolio, according to the British press, long before Díaz, as it was the signing they were looking for before the arrival of Diogo Jota.

Versions in England suggested that Liverpool would not go on the market this winter, but, according to L’Equipe, it would do so now and assume the close to 50 million euros that Lille would ask for its jewel. It was the base that Porto asked for Luis Díaz, whose clause is over 80 million. We will have to wait for the business to crystallize, but the hunch is not good for the Colombian.