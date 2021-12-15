Jacky Bracamontes lived an unexpected moment on the streets of Israel

Mexican television presenter Jacky Bracamontes spent a few days in Israel to host Telemundo’s broadcast of Miss Universe 2021.

In the middle of this visit, the artist lived a rather unexpected moment, when she was recognized in the streets for her work on television.

“It has surprised me that they recognize me a lot from soap operas! They really like soap operas in Israel! Grateful with all those people who have asked me if they can hug me, the affection of the people is very nice, “she confessed to People en Español.

Before the contest, Jacky Bracomentes had told in an interview with El Diario de Nueva York how excited she was about the commitment to lead the beauty pageant.

“The people are spectacular. It has been a very nice experience. The time change is seven hours different from Miami. So on the one hand it has cost me work, but on the other I do not want to get used to it so much because the Miss Universe is going to touch us here at dawn, to be able to leave at a normal hour there in Miami. I try to fall asleep very late, but then when I get rehearsals early that’s the problem, I come in yawning. But it doesn’t matter, it’s part of the job, ”he said days before the contest that was held on December 12.

2021, a wonderful year for Jacky Bracamontes

In that conversation, the actress also spoke about this year, which for her has been particularly good for all the jobs she has taken on.

According to Jacky Bracamontes, she feels “very grateful, happy, blessed. Very happy to be part of the Telemundo family. To have the fortune of being in charge of these beautiful projects, which are so special to me. In the case of acting, I had been without acting for a long time, and as it was my dream to return with a project like this. And La Suerte de Loli was a gift of life, and I hope more will come ”.

He indicated that it was also an important stage to lead programs such as “Así se Baila”, “Latin AMA’s” and the Miss Universe. “They are projects that I am in love with. It could be called like I’m not working. It is something that I love so much, that for me it is not even work. I can not say anything other than very grateful “, manifested.

During the night of December 12, the Mexican woman together with Cristian de la Fuente conducted the Telemundo transmission of the contest.

The Miss Universe 2021 was won by Harnaaz Sandhu, representative of India. Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira was ranked first runner-up. The final draw was completed by South African Lalela Mswane.