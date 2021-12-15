Jennifer López the DIVA of transparencies; dress drives Ben Affleck crazy on the red carpet: PHOTO

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been one of the 2021 Favorite Couples and we cannot stop talking about them, because after so many years they are together again.

Since then, Bennifer He has made public displays mainly on red carpets such as at the Venice Festival where they caused a sensation.

Related news

Now, the lovers were seen at the premiere of the film “The Tender Bar“, in which Affleck participates and took place at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

AP

In said event, JLo dazzled as he usually does, this time he did it with a dress full of transparencies in pastel blue from Elie Saab.

Singer she looked like a real princess with her look that is part of the Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture collection.

AP

The diva’s dress has a V-neckline and the lower part is semi-transparent, it will also be accompanied by a velvet belt ideal to highlight her beautiful figure.

To complement her outfit, the singer opted for jewelry such as bracelets, as well as long diamond earrings.

EFE

The 52-year-old businesswoman also showed off a Tyler Ellis box clutch bag.

While the interpreter of “Batman“he wore a tuxedo with waistcoat and elegant coat, all in dark tone.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

amv