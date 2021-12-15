Jesús Dueñas leaves Tigres and could be next to Tuca

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 12.15.2021 11:21:59





Tigers suffers a significant loss for the Closing 2022, an element that ended up being formed in the club’s quarry and say goodbye after 13 yearsAlthough he could keep playing in northern Mexico.

Sources within the club confirmed at Mediotiempo that Owners He will not renew the contract that ended this month after he did not like the conditions offered by the board, only one year of contract and with lower conditions than those I received before.

???????? 10 years after that happy and unforgettable night of 11-12-11 ????. Tigres Mexican soccer champion after 29 years! pic.twitter.com/ZhpvImXJjf – Official Tigres Club ???? (@TigresOficial) December 11, 2021

The Pollo Dueñas reached the whole of the UANL in 2008 to join the ‘B’ team and debuted in First division in 2011 under the command of Ricardo Ferretti, beginning a successful career in Mexican soccer.

Your destiny could be in FC Juárez, to meet with him Tuca Ferretti, who is very interested in directing it again and they are already negotiating, sources close to the border institution informed Mediotiempo.

With Tigres, which already has a reinforcement tied for the Clausura 2022, he won five MX leagues (Opening 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and Closing 2019), a Concacaf Champions Cup (2020), as well as three Champion of Champions.