Joao Rojas responds “with a white glove” to dedications and insults from Independiente del Valle players after the end of LigaPro Serie A | National Championship | sports

The Emelec footballer speaks of ‘inexperience’ and ‘failure’ as reasons for the attitudes of Junior Sornoza, Fernando Guerrero and Marco Angulo.

After the festivities, with dedications and insults against Joao Rojas registered in social networks, of Independiente del Valle players when they were consecrated soccer champions of Ecuador last Sunday, the attacker of Emelec, in an interview with the chain DirecTv, he reacted “with a white glove” to the offenses he received from the striped Fernando Chiqui Guerrero, Marco Angulo and Junior Sornoza.

” I’m a guy who always tries to be frontal in every way, but I’m very horny and I have a hard time hiding that. With colleagues, technician, referents and managers. But I do want to emphasize what was seen in the video. There are three players who are part of the act ”, began the offensive blue.

In relation to his friendship with Angulo, he said: ” We started with the youth, I don’t remember the name. It’s understandable, his experience, lack of matches and immaturity gives you to make those mistakes. Yes, I would worry about him because he only has 90 minutes in first class, then starting from there ”’.

Rojas, on the other hand, recalled that Guerrero’s father, José Fernando Lupo He directed it at some point and also that the new Peruvian Cienciano player was not successful in Emelec (2020). ” His father directed me when I was 12 years old and helped me get to Independiente and I know how upright he is. I’m sure you got a message from him after the game, but still it is understandable, because it reached Emelec and failed”

Regarding Sornoza, the most notorious case, the Emelec player showed his amazement at the excessiveness of his celebration: “ Yes, it surprises me because like him ChiquiThey saw me grow up in Independiente, they saw me cry. And having something personal like emphasizing a word so strong that it offends a certain community (“mari … son of …”), not because of me, because I am heterosexual, So there is no way that it offends me”

” With him (Sornoza) I have never had a discussion or exchange of words in the party. And I have insulted myself with many players on the field, but not with him. We have never been partners, with the exception of the match with Paraguay (in the National Team, for the World Cup) and perhaps he did not see me to wish me luck in the match. But just as after he was sent off against Chile, I was the first to tell him that everything was going to be fine.”

The offensive does not hold a grudge, he said, and pulls out a white glove: “Beyond talking about things that are not, I want to set a precedent for things that should not be done. No hard feelings against him (Sornoza), I’m not interested either. Yes, I am happy because several executives from Independiente came to congratulate me. The only thing I can tell you is that I take off a white glove, because I am sure that another type of glove does not resist”

Rojas does not know if he could talk with those who offended him and his father told him to go find whoever offended him the most on Sunday: “ My father was drunk in the stadium suite and I was already finishing the game, so I got up where I was My family and my dad told me: ‘Go find him, go find him.’ And I said to him: ‘Calm down, there is a God up there and life is spinning.’ I try to be an example for my sisters. I couldn’t say that I would talk to him, because I’m a guy who has made himself respected ”. (D)