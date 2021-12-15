Jorge Jesus sanctioned for criticizing the referees who benefit Porto in Liga NOS | Other Soccer Leagues

A whole mess was created in Portugal on behalf of the two most important teams in the country. Some accuse their rival better deals and the Federation plans to take action on the matter.

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus was suspended for 15 days for criticizing the arbitration in a match against Porto and the Lisbon club requested the dissolution of the Disciplinary Council of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), understanding that he was being gives a different treatment to each club.

The suspension is due to criticism of the referee after a match against Luis Díaz and Matheus Uribe’s team last season, in May, which ended tied at one.

“There are details that nobody sees, but we feel where the balance is“Jesus said then, who pointed out that”there were many decisions always against Benfica“.

The embodied club announced that it is going to appeal the decision and considered that the coach’s statements “did not undermine the good name of the referee or his reputation,” according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Benfica also denounced, as DT Jesus did at the time, that a different treatment is being given between clubs, specifically with Porto, whose coach, Sérgio Conceição, was also suspended last week. However, the penalty for Conceição could be automatically suspended if an appeal was filed, while in the case of Jesus that suspension will depend on the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“For the credibility of Portuguese football, Benfica challenges the Portuguese Football Federation to assume its responsibilities and dissolve the current Disciplinary Council“, sentence the Lisbon club.