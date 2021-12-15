Journalist assures that Charlene from Monaco was disfigured by plastic surgery

MEXICO CITY, December 14 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- In recent days, Princess Charlene of Monaco has remained in the center of the media spotlight, after it became known that she had been taken to a treatment center outside of Monaco, to recover after being the victim of a strong ENT infection, which took her to the operating room three times in less than four months and kept her away from her family for more than half a year.

Now, the royal expert Pilar Eyre has once again raised controversy around the figure of the wife of Prince Albert II of Monaco, by ensuring that Princess Charlene is actually hiding after being “disfigured” and scarred after submitting to a cosmetic surgery in Dubai.

The Spanish journalist hinted that the official photograph that Charlene published on her personal Instagram account on November 8 was a montage, when she allegedly returned to the principality and was reunited with her husband and two children: Gabriella and Jacques.

In fact, the last public “appearance” of the princess was two days ago, also through said social network, in which she took the opportunity to celebrate the seventh birthday of her twins: “Happy birthday to my babies. Thank you God for blessing me With such wonderful children. I am truly blessed. Mom loves them, “wrote the South African native.

It should be noted that on November 16, the princely palace of Monaco reported with a statement that Princess Charlene would leave the public life of the principality for a time to take a break and ensure her full recovery. This news caused surprise in the inhabitants of the European country after they expected that, after his return, Prince Albert’s wife would participate in the celebrations for the National Day of Monaco that took place on November 19.

Despite the fact that no clear explanation has been given of what is keeping Charlene in the treatment center called Paracelsus Recovery, located in front of Lake Zurich, a friend of hers told “Page Six” that it is unfair that they introduce the princess with mental and emotional problems.

“We don’t know why the palace downplays the fact that she nearly died in South Africa. She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months due to all the surgeries she has gone through since then. She has only been able to ingest liquids through from a straw, so she lost almost half her body weight, “said the source who identified herself as a friend of Charlene.

