Karol G’s sister shook the net in a sports outfit

Katherin Giraldo is the younger sister of Karol GBut she is also well known for creating content on her Instagram account, being a model, and a businesswoman. Currently, he has more than 100,000 followers on his official account on the Camarita network. She has not chosen the path of music like ‘la Bichota’.

In the last hours, the blonde shared several Instagram stories with the text “Attitude of Tuesday”. In them she is seen dancing in front of the camera to the song “Geek” by her sister Karol G. There, she wore a sports outfit that included a black top and blue-patterned leggings.

