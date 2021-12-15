Karol G’s sister shook the net in a sports outfit

Katherin Giraldo is the younger sister of Karol GBut she is also well known for creating content on her Instagram account, being a model, and a businesswoman. Currently, he has more than 100,000 followers on his official account on the Camarita network. She has not chosen the path of music like ‘la Bichota’.

In the last hours, the blonde shared several Instagram stories with the text “Attitude of Tuesday”. In them she is seen dancing in front of the camera to the song “Geek” by her sister Karol G. There, she wore a sports outfit that included a black top and blue-patterned leggings.

“Good morning my sweet loves. Happy Tuesday. Today I am super happy. I am happy. The weekend was a success. Blowgun … makes me want to cry. It has been with an incredible reception. People have loved the brand, they have loved what the brand sells, the inspiration, the theme… ”he began by saying Katherin.

And he continued: “In other words, there are no words that can describe all the inspiration that was had for Cerbatana. So it is an incredible place, that you are going to love it. His portfolio is the best of all. Then we wait for you ”. The least of the Giraldo He told us where they can find it: “We are already in Eastern Antioquia in San Antonio de Pereira. So that you come and visit us, so that you enjoy everything we have for you with such creativity. So we are incredibly happy. “

Source: Instagram @ katheringiraldo19

Finally, Karol G’s sister left “the question box” in her stories to have a moment with her followers and recommended her sports outfit. He also confessed to his fans that in December everyone is going to eat more for the Christmas holidays but he encouraged everyone to return to training in January. “Always beautiful, never unbeautiful” he concluded.