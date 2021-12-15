Karol G’s sister shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Karol G, is a great artist with worldwide recognition for her music and professional career. Previously, she performed shows in the United States such as in Miami, in Puerto Rico and as the icing on the cake in her hometown of Colombia, Medellín, where she was praised and applauded by all her fans.

The artist never mentions anything about her personal life, as she keeps a low profile, but few know that Katherin Giraldo is the half-sister of the beautiful singer Karol G. The closest that is known about the interpreter is that her family consists of her parents and two sisters, Verónica and Jessica.

Guillermo’s youngest daughter Giraldo, stands out for creating content on her Instagram account, being a model and businesswoman. Currently, she has more than 100,000 followers on her official Instagram account and also has content about fashion since she can be seen wearing various outfits, among other activities that she carries out and that are of interest to her.

Katherine, recently shared in her account of the famous little camera a series of stories, where she could be seen dancing in a sensual way the song “Geek” of her sister Karol G, showing his attitude on Tuesday and wishing good morning to all his fans and followers.

Source: Instagram Katherin Giraldo

Finally, the least of the Giraldo She was grateful and happy for the place “Cerbatana”, a place with a theme and inspiration that was very well received by the public. In turn, he left in his stories for his followers to ask him some questions and gossip a weird together.