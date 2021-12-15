Keechant Sewell to be named Police Commissioner

Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell will be named New York City’s first female Police Commissioner, a spokesperson for Mayor-elect Eric Adams confirmed Tuesday night.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that his pick, Keechant Sewell, “is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to provide New Yorkers with the security they need and the justice they deserve. “

Sewell, 49, will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years, the last two as a commissioner. It will begin when Adams takes office on January 1.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, promised to hire a woman as a commissioner and conducted a nationwide search. Other candidates were former Seattle Chief Carmen Best, Philadelphia Sheriff Danielle Outlaw, former Newark Chief Ivonne Roman and New York Police Patrol Chief Juanita Holmes.

Born in Queens, Sewell will be the third black person to lead the NYPD, after Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who served in the 1980s and 1990s. He will inherit an ever-changing police department. The NYPD has struggled to keep crime at bay for a few years after hitting record lows.

The rise, especially in shootings and killings, is part of a national trend in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, but law enforcement officials have also blamed state reforms that eliminated pretrial detention for many charges. There is little evidence that the reforms have led to an increase in crime.

Adams, co-founder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group that sought criminal justice reform and denounced police brutality, has promised new strategies to fight crime, including the return of foot patrols.

The Post reported that Sewell impressed Adams early in his search for a police commissioner, describing his selection as a “visceral choice.”

Sewell was appointed Nassau Chief of Detectives in September 2020, overseeing a staff of about 350 people. The NYPD has about 35,000 officers.

“Chief Sewell will wake up each day focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am delighted to have her at the helm of the NYPD,” Adams told the Post.

The NYPD Police Union reacted to the news that Sewell will be named the next Police Commissioner with a message on social media from its combative leader Pat J. Lynch, in part noting:

“We welcome Chief Sewell to America’s second toughest police job,” writes Lynch. “The hardest thing, of course, is being a NYPD on the street.”

A formal announcement from Adams is expected Wednesday morning.