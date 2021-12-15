Keylor Navas reveals secrets about the PSG goal

Keylor Navas arrived at PSG in the 2019-2020 season. (PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

Keylor Navas is in the eye of the media. His season, in which he fights tirelessly with Gianluigi Donnarumma, an Italian goalkeeper, steals analysis and covers.

Now it was the Tico goalkeeper who spoke, but he did so on the official PSG website, www.psg.fr, where he confessed the secrets of the goal he defends with Gigio.

Navas explained what coach Mauricio Pochettino asks of both goalkeepers. In a team as offensive as PSG, the goalkeeper plays a leading role, as they will reach him a few times, but when this happens he must respond without the right to fail.

“What the coach asks of the goalkeepers is above all that we be very attentive, especially that we can cover the center-backs because we play very early on the pitch. We have to be attentive to our positioning, it is important not to be too far from the game to be able to react if something happens, “he said.

Keylor added that Pochettino asks them to play the area, that is, to have an acceptable footwork to do the functions of last defender if necessary.

“When there’s a long ball, you have to be able to get out quickly to punch. In fact, you always have to have the ability to react well because many things can happen. But the most important thing is to be well focused and make the right decisions, ”he explained.

The national goalkeeper also explained the feelings that he has one day of turning 35, as he will have long tablecloths on December 15.

“I feel really great. Thank God I am in good health, physically I feel very well and when the games come I have confidence. I have experience, I manage to stay calm and I only have one idea in mind: to help the team. I always want to progress, to work. I am convinced that we can always improve, insist on details that will make me a better goalkeeper, capable of helping the team, “he said.

Navas declared that he is very satisfied with the season being carried out by PSG, a team that will play the second round of the European Champions League next year and also lead the French League by a wide margin.

“I think we have to keep our momentum going. We know what to do: We have to work, try to improve and win the competitions in which we are involved. I think we have the quality to achieve great things, now we have to put all this at the service of the team and fight even if it is not easy. We know that we are not the only ones with these ambitions so we will have to give our best ”, he highlighted.

Finally, the World Cup in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 emphasized his winning ambition, which remains intact.

“To win. For me, that’s the most important thing: win, win. It’s the only thing I have in mind. I want to continue like this, be careful not to loosen up and keep playing. I want to play every possible game. I want to help the team, win titles and continue making history ”, he concluded.