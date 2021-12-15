Kim Kardashian passes first exam to become a lawyer

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES.- Kim Kardashian is one step closer to realizing your dream of become a lawyer after passing, after three attempts, a California law exam.

It was through her twitter account that the reality star broke the news. “I passed the exam“he wrote, referring to the California freshman law test required of candidates who do not have a college degree.

Kim Kardashian, 41, has attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but has not earned her degree.

The socialite assured that in two years she did the exam three times and it was this last time that she managed to pass it, despite having undergone it while she was infected with covid-19 and with high temperatures.

“For those who do not know my path in law school, know that this was not easy or it was given to me (…) I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I strengthened myself and studied harder and tried again , until I did, “he said.

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM !!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021

Kardashian appreciated the help of professors Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz, who met with her for 10 hours a day, 4 via zoom, and the practices they did each week.

“My dad would be very proud and surprised to know that this is my new path and he would be my best study partner. I’ve been told he was known for making fun of people who didn’t make it past their first try like him, but he would have been my best cheerleader!“, he commented in the thread that he opened to show his happiness for the process.

Kim’s exam included four essays and a 100-question multiple-choice quiz on contracts and criminal law.

Statistics on people who take this test show that only 20 – 25% pass the test.

The businesswoman and designer is not the first of the Kardashian clan in approaching the law, his late father, Robert Kardashian, was part of the legal team at the famous case of OJ Simpson.

Kim, who is full Kanye West divorce proceedings, began studying law a few years ago, after having asked more than once for a reform of the US judicial system and has requested clemency for certain convicts. He met with the then president Donald trump in 2019 for this issue.