Know the reason why Verónica Castro was left out of the second season of ‘La Casa de las Flores’

After a long period away from acting, the iconic Mexican actress Verónica Castro returned to the small screen with great success, in the black comedy series “La Casa de las Flores” by director Manolo Caro broadcast by Netflix during 2020. The cycle It reached high levels of popularity and everything seemed to be going very well for the second season, but Veronica was surprisingly left out of the cast.

In 2020, the queen of the Mexican soap opera returned Veronica Castro, protagonist of endearing classics of the romantic television genre of that country. Led by director Manolo Caro, she made her debut on the Netflix platform as “Matriarca” in the series “La Casa de las Flores”. His character was all the rage and widely accepted by his fans and the general public; who saw her return with the brightness that characterizes her.

The strip was a success and the public anxiously awaited the delivery of the second season, to be able to enjoy its most beloved characters, among which was that of Veronica; but months before confirming the return of the cycle, it was learned of the abrupt departure of Castro of the cast, which surprised and disappointed his fans who were waiting for his return.

Upon his departure, director Caro said: “Veronica She was surrounded by people who gave her terribly bad advice and who filled her with insecurities because there were characters who had shone more ”.

Faced with these rumors, the focus was on the actress’s close circle, more precisely on her close friend Lizzie Barrera; whom she met after participating in the show of the blonde driver and who after that meeting became inseparable friends. It was then that Veronica Castro He asked Barrera to be his manager and that is how the blonde had access to all the decisions that were made around the actress.

During these days the driver Jorge Carbajal revealed that Lizzie, Verónica’s manager, handled everything and that it was she who decided not to do the second part of “The House of Flowers”. It is believed that Barrera was not satisfied with the place given to the character of Veronica (matriarch) and that there were other characters who had a greater role and this was not to the liking of the host.