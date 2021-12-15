Kris Bryant signing on Yankees would be MLB’s best offseason

Much has been made of the urgency of Yankees in signing a short stop. Carlos Correa and Trevor Story can easily fill that role, as they are the most coveted free agents to exercise the position in an exemplary manner.

At the moment neither Bombers nor any other franchise of MLB can enter into negotiations with players; well, except for the Astros, who got permission to close their deal with Justin Verlander. Either way, if they fail to seduce Correa, Story or another shortstop that is their target, the New York management could surprise by using the services of a multifaceted player who would undoubtedly be the best signature of this low season. We are talking about the IF / OF, Kris bryant.

Although it is actually unlikely that the Yankees will go on the attack for Bryant, adding him to their roster could be one of the best reinforcements in recent years, as he is a player who can cover several positions on the field: 3B, 1B and all three outfields. .

In 2021, his last year of contract with the Cubs, Bryant hit .267, 18 homers and 51 RBIs. However, he was a trade piece for the Cubs and after the All-Star break he became a player for the San Francisco Giants, with whom he advanced to the postseason and were eliminated in Division Series at the hands of his arch-enemies Los Angeles Dodgers. Angels

If added, the Yankees could move Colombian Gio Urshela to the short stop, whose position he does not know at all, or cover any of the three meadows or the first pad in case one of his patrollers is injured. It is worth mentioning that DJ LeMahieu is another element that plays throughout the infield.