La Jornada – Regularized, the situation of 688 thousand migrants: SG

Mexico City. Although he acknowledged that unfortunate problems have been incurred in immigration matters, such as the confrontation on Sunday between the Mexico City police and the migrant caravan from Chiapas, the undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior ( SG), Alejando Encinas, argued that Mexico has opted for a humanitarian solution to a growing phenomenon. In the first three years of this government, 688,000 people seeking refuge have been offered immigration alternatives to stay in Mexico.

The undersecretary affirmed that the friction between migrants and the capital’s police derived from the fact that the city government had already established a shelter in Iztapalapa, but it was not accepted by the caravan, which decided to go to the Basilica of Guadalupe.

He specified that it was not a matter of devotion, but part of a strategy, which is why the National Migration Institute (INM) is now negotiating the terms of his stay.

Encinas warned about expressions that reflect the growing migratory phenomenon in the region, underlining that currently the profits from human trafficking “exceed” those of drugs. At the same time, he reported that the statistics reported by the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar) show that 120 thousand applications from migrants originating from 106 nationalities were already exceeded in 2021.

No INM checkpoint

During a press conference in which he presented his report of three years in office, he announced that progress is being made in the investigations related to the accident in which 55 migrants died in Chiapas, with an emphasis on the places where trafficking gangs operate. of people, who cross Teopisca, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapa de Corzo and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Encinas stressed that there is no INM checkpoint on the route, but in any case, possible omissions of personnel are investigated as part of the lines of investigation.

Asked about the questions that the Mexican immigration policy has received due to the presence of the National Guard, Encinas assumed that there could be errors in the communication strategy regarding its terms. Mexico had pressures and threats of tariff consequences in the last US administration, but it defined “in a sovereign way” to bet on a humanitarian treatment of the migration problem in the region, granting alternatives to those who seek asylum in the United States.

“It was decided to guarantee humanitarian assistance, which was now endorsed last week with a new version of the program known as Stay in Mexico,” he commented.

However, he detailed that episodes such as the one that occurred on Sunday with the caravan have greater visibility, but indicated that in these three years the situation of refugee applicants has been regularized with 178 thousand 351 regional visitor visas, 17 thousand 659 work permits for workers border, 145 thousand 954 humanitarian visas, 234 thousand 719 asylum applications and 111 thousand 176 immigration forms.