Lakers cancel training after Talen Horton-Tucker’s Covid-19 positive

LOS ANGELES – The Lakers canceled training Tuesday after guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for Covid-19 and entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Los Angeles had a practice scheduled before its flight to Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.



1 Related

Instead of going to the court, team members were ordered to run two tests, a quick one and a PCR, before meeting at the airport for the trip once they came back negative, sources told ESPN.

The news from the Lakers comes at a time when several team rosters have been decimated by players entering health and safety protocols, including the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls, who had two games postponed this week after 10 players were out due to the virus, are scheduled to host the Lakers in Chicago on Sunday.

Get access to exclusive original series, premium articles from our NBA experts, the complete 30 by 30 library, and more. Subscribe now to see everything ESPN + has to offer (US only).

Horton-Tucker is the second Lakers player to enter protocols this season after LeBron James spent approximately 48 hours off the team due to a false positive test last month.

The third-year guard missed the first 13 games of the season after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

The Lakers could also be without Anthony Davis for Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks.

Davis, who missed the last two games with pain in his left knee, is listed as questionable for the Mavs’ game.