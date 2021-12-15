Landlord must pay millions for sexual harassment of tenants | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The lawsuit by the United States Department of Justice also claims that Centanni took those who wanted to rent one of their homes to their empty apartments, or to the empty laundries or warehouses of those complexes. There, he asked them for massages, demanded oral sex or forced them to touch him sexually. If people submitted to their demands, Centanni allowed them to move or keep their homes. If people did not obey him, he refused to rent to them or evicted them, although that is against the law.