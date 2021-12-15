Latin Americans in New York: 15% more than the previous decade – 12/15/2021

People of Latin American origin represented from 2010 to 2020 two thirds of the new inhabitants of New York, that is, they have grown by 15% compared to the previous decade, highlighted yesterday Tuesday a statement from the National Association of Elected and Designated Latinos (NALEO).
Of the 20.2 million residents of New York State, Latinos currently represent 19.5%, with a total population of 3,948,032, according to census data released by NALEO; in 2010, that percentage was 17.6%.
Of the 823,147 new inhabitants of the state in the past decade, 64.5% are Latino; Of the non-Latinos, only the population of Asian origin grows at a similar rate (510,912 new inhabitants), while the decline in the population identified as “white” is striking (705,340 fewer inhabitants).
In addition, the percentage of the young population also favors Latinos: of those under 18 years of age, Latinos have increased by 5.1%, while non-Latinos decreased (-7.8%).
In 2020, the percentage of whites slightly exceeds half the population (52.5%), and Latinos are clearly the second largest human group, ahead of blacks and Asians.
The Latino population grows in all counties, but its distribution is very uneven: it is the absolute majority in the Bronx County (54.8% of the entire census), it exceeds a quarter in Queens (27.8%) and Wetchester (26.8%) and it is close to that percentage also in Manhattan (the most urban center in the entire state), where they are already 23.8% of the population.
This census data “shows that Latinos are the future, both in New York City and across the state,” said NALEO Director Arturo Vargas.