Latin Americans in New York: 15% more than the previous decade – 12/15/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

People of Latin American origin represented from 2010 to 2020 two thirds of the new inhabitants of New York, that is, they have grown by 15% compared to the previous decade, highlighted yesterday Tuesday a statement from the National Association of Elected and Designated Latinos (NALEO).

Of the 20.2 million residents of New York State, Latinos currently represent 19.5%, with a total population of 3,948,032, according to census data released by NALEO; in 2010, that percentage was 17.6%.

Of the 823,147 new inhabitants of the state in the past decade, 64.5% are Latino; Of the non-Latinos, only the population of Asian origin grows at a similar rate (510,912 new inhabitants), while the decline in the population identified as “white” is striking (705,340 fewer inhabitants).

In addition, the percentage of the young population also favors Latinos: of those under 18 years of age, Latinos have increased by 5.1%, while non-Latinos decreased (-7.8%).

In 2020, the percentage of whites slightly exceeds half the population (52.5%), and Latinos are clearly the second largest human group, ahead of blacks and Asians.

The Latino population grows in all counties, but its distribution is very uneven: it is the absolute majority in the Bronx County (54.8% of the entire census), it exceeds a quarter in Queens (27.8%) and Wetchester (26.8%) and it is close to that percentage also in Manhattan (the most urban center in the entire state), where they are already 23.8% of the population.

This census data “shows that Latinos are the future, both in New York City and across the state,” said NALEO Director Arturo Vargas.